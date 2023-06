New Suit - Employment

United Airlines was hit with an employment lawsuit on Monday in Colorado District Court. The suit, over alleged discrimination on the basis of race and sexual orientation, was brought by the Primera Law Group on behalf of a former customer service representative. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01485, Denham v. United Airlines Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

June 12, 2023, 7:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Billy Denham

Plaintiffs

Primera Law Group

defendants

United Airlines, Inc.

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation