Who Got The Work

Michael S. McIntosh, Lauren M. Bridenbaugh and Sarah Martin from Littler Mendelson have stepped in as defense counsel to health care technology company Eight Eleven Group in a pending collective employment action. The case was filed July 29 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Butler Curwood PLLC on behalf of individuals employed by defendants as current and former hourly employees who contend that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr., is 3:22-cv-00531, Denham v. Eight Eleven Group, LLC.

Health Care

September 12, 2022, 5:32 AM