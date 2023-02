New Suit

Kathleen Denell filed a personal injury lawsuit against John Mueller and Holly E. Ridgeway on Friday in Maryland District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a boating accident, was brought by Whiteford Taylor & Preston and Potter Burnett. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00444, Denell v. Mueller et al.

Maryland

February 17, 2023, 4:19 PM