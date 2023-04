Removed To Federal Court

Allstate removed an insurance coverage lawsuit to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Mutrux Firm Injury Lawyers on behalf of Samuel Denehy, who contends he sustained injuries when he was hit by a car while bicycling. Allstate is represented by Rynearson, Suess, Schnurbusch & Champion. The case is 4:23-cv-00558, Denehy v. Allstate Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 28, 2023, 1:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Samuel Denehy

defendants

Allstate Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Rynearson Suess Llc - St Louis

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute