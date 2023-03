Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against the Lincoln National Life Insurance Co. to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Thomisee Law Farm on behalf of Dene LLC, which alleges refusal to restore a policy. The case is 4:23-cv-00988, Dene, LLC v. The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 17, 2023, 3:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Dene, LLC

defendants

The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute