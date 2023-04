New Suit - Contract

Dendi Inc., a software company serving clinical laboratories, sued Roxby Development LLC for breach of contract on Friday in West Virginia Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Steptoe & Johnson PLLC and Smith, Anderson, Blount, Dorsett, Mitchell & Jernigan, seeks fees totaling more than $95,000. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00134, Dendi, Inc. v. Roxby Development, LLC.

West Virginia

April 07, 2023, 7:12 PM

