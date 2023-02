New Suit - Product Liability

Medical device company Zimmer Biomet Holdings was hit with a product liability complaint Tuesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit was filed by Swensen & Perer on behalf of Joseph N. Denardo and Shari Denardo. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00037, Denardo et al v. Zimmer, Inc.

Health Care

February 28, 2023, 5:33 PM