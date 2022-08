Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Seyfarth Shaw on Thursday removed a class action against Raley's, an operator of supermarkets, to California Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Lawyers for Justice on behalf of non-exempt hourly employees, claims the defendants failed to pay class members for all hours worked. The case is 2:22-cv-01507, Dempsey v. Raley's et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 26, 2022, 4:43 PM