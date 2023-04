Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dykema Gossett on Thursday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Deutsche Bank and other defendants to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Steven E. Dempsey. The case is 1:23-cv-00056, Dempsey v. Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Gsamp Trust 2005-NC1 et al.

Real Estate

April 06, 2023, 1:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Steven E. Dempsey

defendants

Auction.com

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Gsamp Trust 2005-NC1

Febenz Investments LLC

Jacap LLC

Marcia Chapa as Substitute Trustee

defendant counsels

Dykema Gossett

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action