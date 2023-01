Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Rawle & Henderson on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Lincoln Benefit Life Co. to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit, concerning claims under a long-term home care policy, was filed by Kelly Lenahan Law Office on behalf of Karen Dempsey and Patrick Dempsey. The case is 3:23-cv-00050, Dempsey et al v. Lincoln Benefit Life Company.

Insurance

January 11, 2023, 6:11 PM