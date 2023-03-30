Federal Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Chubb, was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Massachusetts District Court. The court action, filed by Fitch Law Partners on behalf of DeMoulas Super Markets Inc., concerns a dispute over business liability coverage for a multi-million dollar ERISA settlement against DeMoulas. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-10689, DeMoulas Super Markets, Inc. v. Federal Insurance Company.
Insurance
March 30, 2023, 5:01 PM