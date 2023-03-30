New Suit

Federal Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Chubb, was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Massachusetts District Court. The court action, filed by Fitch Law Partners on behalf of DeMoulas Super Markets Inc., concerns a dispute over business liability coverage for a multi-million dollar ERISA settlement against DeMoulas. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-10689, DeMoulas Super Markets, Inc. v. Federal Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 30, 2023, 5:01 PM

Plaintiffs

DeMoulas Super Markets, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Fitch Law Partners LLP

defendants

Federal Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute