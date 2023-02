Removed To Federal Court

Apple removed a consumer class action to Illinois Northern District Court on Thursday. The suit, filed by attorney Mark DeMonte on behalf of himself, Jodi DeMonte and all others similarly situated, alleges that '@me.com' Apple ID users experience more bugs, glitches and security vulnerabilities than users of more modern '@icloud.com' Apple IDs. Apple is represented by Donohue Brown Mathewson & Smyth. The case is 1:23-cv-01133, DeMonte et al. v. Apple Inc. et al.