The Morningside campus of Columbia University, where Columbia Law School is located, was ground zero for the pro-Palestinian protests that have arisen on dozens of college campuses nationwide since mid-April. While the protests have fizzled out this week, the university and its students are recovering from the fallout of the turmoil they've endured over the last few weeks.

May 10, 2024, 12:27 PM

