Who Got The Work

B. Chad Ewing of Womble Bond Dickinson has entered an appearance for PHH Mortgage Corporation in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Truth in Lending Act. The case was filed May 11 in North Carolina Eastern District Court on behalf of a pro se plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II, is 5:23-cv-00253, Demons v. Department of Veterans Affairs et al.

Government

June 26, 2023, 4:39 AM

Plaintiffs

Ephraim Demons

defendants

Department of Veterans Affairs

Glen Messina

PHH Mortgage Corporation

defendant counsels

Womble Bond Dickinson

nature of claim: 371/for claims under the Truth in Lending Act