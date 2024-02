News From Law.com

Texas Supreme Court Place 2 Justice Jimmy Blacklock faces no challenger in the Republican Party primary. However, two Democrats are facing off on March 5 to challenge him in the general election. DaSean Jones, a Harris County criminal district court judge, is running against Randall Sarosdy of Austin, the former general counsel to the Texas Justice Court Training Center.

