New Suit

The Democratic National Committee and the Arizona Democratic Party filed a lawsuit Monday in Arizona District Court challenging SB 2492, which calls for Arizonans to provide proof of citizenship to register to vote. The case, filed by Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr and other counsel, contends that the bill is unconstitutional on the grounds that it arbitrarily burdens the right to vote and facilitates voter suppression. The case is 2:22-cv-01369, Democratic National Committee et al v. Hobbs et al.

Government

August 15, 2022, 8:55 PM