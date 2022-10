News From Law.com

Justice Irene Rios is seeking reelection to Fourth District Court of Appeals, Place 6, a position being contested by GOP choice Todd McCray in Texas. Election Day is Nov. 8. Early voting started Monday. McCray, a criminal defense attorney, earned his Juris Doctor from St. Mary's University and has practiced since 1990. Rios has more than 32 years of legal experience, with 20 years of that as a judge.

October 24, 2022, 4:24 PM