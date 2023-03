News From Law.com

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark will face a challenge in the Democratic Primacy from Tess Cohen, a criminal and civil rights attorney and former assistant DA at the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor. Currently serving of counsel at ZMO Law PLLC, Cohen is the first to mount a campaign against Clark since the current DA was first elected in 2016.

New York

March 08, 2023, 12:55 PM