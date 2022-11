News From Law.com

Seventeen Democratic attorneys general from across the country have have sent a letter to key lawmakers going to bat for considering envi­ron­men­tal, social and gov­er­nance fac­tors when making investment decisions. The group, led by Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine, submitted the letter Monday—an effort aimed at derailing growing attacks from Republican lawmakers dismissing ESG as "woke" investing.

Investment Firms

November 22, 2022, 12:01 PM