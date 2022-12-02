Democracy, the Constitution and Common Sense | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

In 2019, in a bitterly divided 5-4 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court in Rucho v. Common Cause held that partisan gerrymandering claims present political—non-justiciable—questions beyond the reach of the federal courts, even if partisan gerrymandering may be "incompatible with democratic principles."In a blistering dissent, Justice Elana Kagan excoriated the majority for its cramped reading of the Constitution and disrespecting "We the People," which is not a slogan, but a core value of American democracy enshrined in foundational documents.

Georgia

December 02, 2022, 11:19 AM