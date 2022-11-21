Who Got The Work

Michael S. Smith, Sigmund D. Schutz and Alexandra A. Harriman of Preti, Flaherty, Beliveau & Pachios have entered appearances for ND OTM LLC, an industrial paper pulp manufacturing mill operator, in a pending public nuisance class action. The complaint was filed Oct. 7 in Maine District Court by Liddle Sheets Coulson and Bourque Clegg Causey & Morin. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nancy Torresen, is 1:22-cv-00305, Demmons et al v. Nd Otm LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 21, 2022, 7:56 AM