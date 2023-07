Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against The Relationship Marketing Factory to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Sparks Law on behalf of Wendi Demko, accuses the defendants of failing to provide a contracted customer relationship management system. The case is 3:23-cv-01511, Demko v. The Relationship Marketing Factory, LLC.

Business Services

July 07, 2023, 1:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Wendi Demko

Plaintiffs

Rosenberg Johnson & Sparks

defendants

The Relationship Marketing Factory, LLC

defendant counsels

Hinshaw & Culbertson

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract