Who Got The Work

Byrne J. Decker of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart and Kevin M. Sibbernsen of Jackson Lewis have stepped in to represent Unum Life Insurance Co. of America and firearms seller Sig Sauer Inc., respectively, in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint, which pertains to long-term disability benefits, was filed Jan. 20 in New Hampshire District Court by Gawryl Macallister & O'Connor on behalf of Jay Demeritt. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrea K. Johnstone, is 1:23-cv-00035, Demeritt v. Unum Life Insurance Company of America et al.

Insurance

March 06, 2023, 4:46 AM