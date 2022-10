Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Franklin & Prokopik on Monday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Burlington Coat Factory to Maryland District Court. The suit was filed by Castro & Associates on behalf of Reina Samayoa Demendoza. The case is 8:22-cv-02726, Demendoza v. Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corp.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 24, 2022, 12:56 PM