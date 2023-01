New Suit

Outback Steakhouse and OSI Restaurant Partners were hit with a personal injury lawsuit Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The case was brought by attorney Omid Niknam Esq. on behalf of Anitra Demby. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00157, Demby v. Outback Steakhouse et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 13, 2023, 12:52 PM