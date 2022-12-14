Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Reed Smith on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Athena Giovannetti, Michael Shafran and Synchrony Financial to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Dana Lee Dembrow, who leant nearly $20,000 to Giovannetti to receive plastic surgery from Shafrow. According to the complaint, Giovannetti promised to pay the plaintiff from income generated after she became a 'social media celebrity,' which never materialized. The case is 2:22-cv-04982, Dembrow v. Giovannetti et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 14, 2022, 7:34 PM