Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dinsmore & Shohl on Thursday removed a lawsuit alleging breach of warranty against Thor Industries and General RV Center to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Burdge Law Office on behalf of Frank DeMauro Jr. and Kathy DeMauro. The case is 5:23-cv-00955, DeMauro v. Thor Motor Coach, Inc.

Automotive

May 11, 2023, 12:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Frank DeMauro, Jr.

Kathy DeMauro

Plaintiffs

Burdge Law Office

defendants

Thor Motor Coach, Inc.

General RV Center, Inc.

defendant counsels

Dinsmore & Shohl

nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects