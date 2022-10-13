Who Got The Work

Reed Smith partner James L. Rockney and attorneys from Cooley have entered appearances for Thorley Industries in a pending product liability class action. The suit, filed Aug. 29 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Robert Peirce & Associates and Poulin Willey Anastopoulo, accuses the defendant of manufacturing and selling defective MamaRoo Baby Swings that pose a strangulation hazard to infants. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan, is 2:22-cv-01245, Demarzio et al v. Thorley Industries, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 13, 2022, 7:48 AM