New Suit - Employment

Morgan & Morgan filed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Empire Holding and Investments LLC and Juan Carlos Marrero Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, over alleged pregnancy-based discrimination, was filed on behalf of Sarabeth DeMartino. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-14301, DeMartino v. Empire Holding and Investments, LLC et al.

Florida

August 26, 2022, 3:21 PM