Who Got The Work

Alston & Bird partners Valerie C. Williams and B. Parker Miller are defending Microsoft in a private antitrust lawsuit that seeks to block the company's proposed $68.7 billion acquisition of video game giant Activision Blizzard. The suit, which invokes the Clayton Antitrust Act, was filed Dec. 20 in California Northern District Court by Joseph Saveri Law Firm, Alioto Law Firm, and Law Offices of Lingel H. Winters. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero, is 3:22-cv-08991, Demartini et al v. Microsoft Corporation.