New Suit - Antitrust

Microsoft was hit with an antitrust lawsuit on Tuesday in California Northern District Court seeking to block the company's proposed $68.7 billion acquisition of video game giant Activision Blizzard. The suit alleges that the merger will reduce competition in the video game industry and lead to higher prices, labor constraints and other issues. The complaint mirrors a lawsuit launched by the Federal Trade Commission on Dec. 8 seeking to block the deal. The complaint was filed by the Alioto Law Firm and the Joseph Saveri Law Firm on behalf of ten individual 'video gamers.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-08991, DeMartini et al. v. Microsoft Corp.