Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Fisher & Phillips on Thursday removed a lawsuit against ENT & Allergy Associates of Florida LLC to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the AN Law Firm on behalf of a former nurse practitioner for the defendant who contends that she was wrongfully terminated due to disability-based employment discrimination. The court action further seeks the payment of allegedly unpaid bonuses. The case is 9:23-cv-80650, Demarinis v. Ent And Allergy Associates Of Florida, LLC.

Health Care

April 13, 2023, 2:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Renee Demarinis

defendants

Ent And Allergy Associates Of Florida, LLC,

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA