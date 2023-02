Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Vorys Sater Seymour & Pease on Friday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Big Lots and other defendants to California Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Bibiyan Law Group. The case is 2:23-cv-00296, DeMaria v. Big Lots Stores et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 17, 2023, 5:46 PM