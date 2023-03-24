JPMorgan Chase was hit with a fraudulent transfer lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The court action, filed by the Law Office of Dayton P. Haigney and Kneupper & Covey on behalf of Nicole Demaretz-Ryan, accuses JP Morgan of failing to reimburse the plaintiff for over $3,800 in unauthorized ATM withdrawals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02451, Demaretz-Ryan v. JPMorgan Chase & Co. et al.
Banking & Financial Services
March 24, 2023, 7:58 AM