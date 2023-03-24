New Suit - Consumer

JPMorgan Chase was hit with a fraudulent transfer lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The court action, filed by the Law Office of Dayton P. Haigney and Kneupper & Covey on behalf of Nicole Demaretz-Ryan, accuses JP Morgan of failing to reimburse the plaintiff for over $3,800 in unauthorized ATM withdrawals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02451, Demaretz-Ryan v. JPMorgan Chase & Co. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 24, 2023, 7:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Nicole Demaretz-Ryan

Plaintiffs

Dayton P. Haigney, Esq.

defendants

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

nature of claim: 430/claiming a breach of banking or lending regulations