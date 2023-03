Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Day Pitney on Monday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against US Bank and Rushmore Loan Servicing to Massachusetts District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Robert K. Cabana on behalf of Robert M DeMarco. The case is 1:23-cv-10509, Demarco v. Rushmore Loan Servicing LLC servicing for U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for the Rmac Trust, Series 2016-Ctt.

Banking & Financial Services

March 06, 2023, 6:06 PM