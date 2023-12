News From Law.com

Contract tools are in high demand for corporate legal professionals, despite many saying that contract lifecycle management (CLM) tools aren't meeting their expectations, according to The State of Legal Technology report by Lexion, which surveyed over 200 in-house legal professionals. The report found that in-house legal tech spending is growing this year, with many eyeing for new contract and AI tools in the near future.

December 07, 2023, 11:00 AM

