Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Cadet Manufacturing and Glen Dimplex Americas to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, over fire damage allegedly caused by a defective baseboard heater, was filed by deLuca Levine on behalf of Henry Deluca. The case is 2:22-cv-03761, Deluca v. Glen Dimplex Americas Co. et al.

Pennsylvania

September 20, 2022, 6:36 PM