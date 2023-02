New Suit - Trademark

Delta Faucet Co., a subsidiary of home products manufacturer Masco, sued an online retailer Wednesday in Indiana Southern District Court over trademark infringement claims. The lawsuit, brought by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, arises over the alleged sale of counterfeit products bearing Delta's trademark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00200, Delta Faucet Company v. Watkins et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 01, 2023, 7:23 PM