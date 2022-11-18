Delta CLO Peter Clark Receives Promotion That Broadens His D...

News From Law.com

Delta's chief legal officer, Peter Carter, already one of the airline's top executives and one of its most highly paid, is taking on even more responsibilities with his promotion to executive vice president of external affairs. With this extended role, Carter will oversee the airline's international, innovation and sustainability strategy, while continuing to oversee legal, regulatory and government affairs. He will remain on the Delta Leadership Committee.

