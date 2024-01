News From Law.com

A purchase of Halloween candy at a Florida grocery store has led to a Florida federal class action lawsuit against The Hershey Co. The attorney behind Taco Bell's so-called "where's the beef?" class action filed in July is the same attorney involved in challenging Hershey—Anthony John Russo Jr., of The Russo Firm in Delray Beach. Firm attorney James C. Kelly is also on board.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 03, 2024, 3:33 PM

