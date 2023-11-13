Ray Hartman, Daniella M. Gutierrez and Julian Feldbein-Vinderman of Perkins Coie have entered appearances for Amazon.com in a pending product liability lawsuit. The suit was filed Sept. 29 in California Southern District Court by Casey Gerry Schenk Francavilla Blatt & Penfield on behalf of Zachary Delorenzo, who claims that he was burned after using a defective Poliviar pour over coffee kettle sold on Amazon. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Janis L. Sammartino, is 3:23-cv-01805, Delorenzo v. Amazon.com, Inc. et al.
Internet & Social Media
November 13, 2023, 10:41 AM