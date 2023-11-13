Who Got The Work

Ray Hartman, Daniella M. Gutierrez and Julian Feldbein-Vinderman of Perkins Coie have entered appearances for Amazon.com in a pending product liability lawsuit. The suit was filed Sept. 29 in California Southern District Court by Casey Gerry Schenk Francavilla Blatt & Penfield on behalf of Zachary Delorenzo, who claims that he was burned after using a defective Poliviar pour over coffee kettle sold on Amazon. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Janis L. Sammartino, is 3:23-cv-01805, Delorenzo v. Amazon.com, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

November 13, 2023, 10:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Zachary Delorenzo

Plaintiffs

Casey Gerry Schenk Francavilla Blatt & Penfield, LLP

Casey Gerry Schenk Francavilla Blatt And Penfield LLP

Casey Gerry

defendants

Amazon.com, Inc.

Does 1 through 100

Poliviar

defendant counsels

Perkins Coie

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims