Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jenner & Block on Monday removed a trademark and trade dress infringement lawsuit against NBCUniversal Media LLC to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Foley Bezek Behle & Curtis on behalf of DeLorean Motor Company, accuses NBCUniversal of failing to fully pay DeLorean Motor five percent of NBCUniversal's net receipts in connection with an executed 1989 agreement for rights in merchandising and commercial tie-ups related to Back to the Future films, other products and services. The case is 2:22-cv-08823, DeLorean Motor Company v. NBCUniversal Media LLC.