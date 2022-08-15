DeLorean Motor Co. Sued for Alleged Trade Secrets Theft | La...

News From Law.com

A luxury car maker, Karma Automotive, filed suit for protected trade secrets against the DeLorean Motor Company, a San Antonio, Texas startup that is designing a restyled electric powered version of the iconic car. Karma, based in Irvine, California and incorporated in Delaware, filed suit in the U.S. Southern District of Texas-Houston Division against the chief officers of DeLorean Motors Reimagined (dba DeLorean Motor Co.) and the company, claiming the officers took trade secrets for a DeLorean project that Karma was in the process of bringing to market.

August 15, 2022, 3:51 PM