Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gates Westering on Wednesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Dollar Tree, Drevon Caldwell and Rikeya Davis to Missouri Western District Court. The complaint was filed by ZDP Law on behalf of the estate of Nigel Delon, who was allegedly shot and killed by Caldwell outside a Family Dollar store in Kansas City, Missouri, after suffering a mental breakdown. According to the complaint, Caldwell was a known criminal who had a relationship with store cashier Davis, and Davis obstructed police efforts by intentionally failing to identify Caldwell in a lineup and concealing his whereabouts. The case is 4:23-cv-00320, Delon et al. v. Caldwell et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 10, 2023, 4:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Demitri Delon

Thomas E. Delon

Plaintiffs

Zdp Law, LLC

defendants

Dollar Tree Stores, Inc.

Family Dollar, Inc.

Drevon Caldwell

Family Dollar Stores of Missouri, LLC

Rikeya Davis

defendant counsels

Gates Westering, LLC

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims