Deloitte Launches Gen AI-Powered NavigAite Solution on Relat...

Big 4 consultancy Deloittte announced it has developed NavigAite, a new, customizable generative AI-powered e-discovery solution for use on RelativityOne and Relativity Server. The new solution aims to help organizations accelerate document review, employee conduct investigations, PII identification and compliance activities. NavigAite is immediately available to all Deloitte clients, and joins range of tailored AI services the company is offering to its clients, along with AI capabilities being rolled out internally.

January 23, 2024, 8:01 AM

