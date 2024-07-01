Who Got The Work

Brian M. Hentosz and Morgan S. Dull of Littler Mendelson have entered appearances for Insightsoftware LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint was filed May 13 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Hennessy Law on behalf of an operations specialist who was wrongfully terminated due to disability- and race-based employment discrimination. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mia Roberts Perez, is 2:24-cv-02048, DeLoatch v. Insightsoftware, LLC.

Pennsylvania

July 01, 2024, 8:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Maria DeLoatch

Plaintiffs

Hennessy Law

Defendants

Global Software LLC

Insightsoftware, LLC

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

Nature of Claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA