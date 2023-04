New Suit - Employment

Walmart was sued Wednesday in South Carolina District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was filed by the Nauheim Law Office and Disability Rights South Carolina on behalf of a former stocker who is deaf and who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after Walmart failed to provide ASL interpreter services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-01622, Deloach v. Walmart Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 20, 2023, 12:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Barbara Deloach

Plaintiffs

Wilmot B Irvin Law Office

Nauheim Law Office

defendants

Walmart Inc.

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA