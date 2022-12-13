New Suit - Trade Secrets

Blank Rome filed a trade secret lawsuit Monday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of transportation and logistics company Delmar International (N.Y.) Inc. The complaint pursues claims against four former ROTRA employees, Interfracht Inc. f/k/a ACE Global USA Inc. and other defendants for allegedly misappropriating confidential and proprietary information in favor of a competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-06980, Delmar International (N.Y.) Inc. v. Interfracht Internationale Spedition Hogenkamp & Karrasch (GmbH & Co.) Kg et al.

Transportation & Logistics

December 13, 2022, 4:51 AM