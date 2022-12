New Suit - Employment

Cleveland-Cliffs was sued Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over alleged disability-based employment discrimination. The court case was brought by the Murphy Law Group on behalf of John DellaVecchio, who claims he was wrongfully terminated in violation of the Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-04932, Dellavecchio v. Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 12, 2022, 4:58 PM