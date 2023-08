News From Law.com

Attorneys representing shareholders who recently reached a $1 billion cash settlement with Dell in a post-closing merger case can take 26.7% of that fund for themselves, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster has ruled. Labaton Sucharow and Quinn Emanuel attorneys were co-lead counsel for the class of plaintiffs also represented by Andrews & Springer, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Friedman Oster & Tejtel.

August 01, 2023, 4:57 PM

